Ohio Sonic workers walk off job, leave scathing note bashing ‘terrible’ management: ‘The whole store has quit’

Three Sonic drive-in locations in Ohio are without employees after entire staffs staged walkouts this week to protest new management.

According to reports, Circleville, Lancaster and Grove City have all experienced complete staff walkouts after the fast-food stores were purchased by new ownership.

“Circleville, Lancaster, and Grove City crews have all walked out and quit after the franchise was bought out by corporate. The regional director, two district managers and four general managers have all been let go. All of which have been working for the company in management for 7+ years,” an anonymous source told Scioto Post.

The management upset left employees struggling as they reportedly saw their wages reduced from at or near-minimum wage to $4.00/hour for tipped employees, the Ohio news outlet reported.

The news of the pay cuts pushed the employees over the edge, who walked out of the store during their shifts, turning off the lights and locking the door behind them.

Circleville and Lancaster stores both were left with notes blasting the new management as the reason for the walkout.

Circleville left a handwritten noted signed by the “Ex Sonic Crew” that blamed the new owners for the negative change.

Meanwhile, Lancaster staff left a typed-up email taped to the door, accusing a manager of saying “racist things” as well as having people work off the clock and putting “people down and make them feel below you.”

It is unclear whether the stores will remain closed or if employees will return.

Neither Houchens Industries – who one of the notes was addressed to – nor Sonic Corporate offices have responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Since the management turnover, two stores have been permanently closed. Eight others reopened under the new ownership on Monday.

In a statement to ABC6, Sonic announced the company changes last week.

“Under new management, guests and the community can look forward to improved service and the famous food, beverages and treats for which SONIC is known. Employees working for the local drive-in can look forward to fun, fast-paced work on which they can build a career, if they choose. Most current employees will have the opportunity to continue to work at the drive-in under the new ownership.

“The Circleville and Lancaster SONIC Drive-Ins along with others in the market will re-open on Monday morning under new management. We recognize that changes like this can be difficult for employees to understand, but are pleased that most current employees will have the opportunity to continue working at the drive-in.”