Sweet Buffalo Wings

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1lb Chicken Wings

1/3 cup Apple Cider

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Salt

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients (but chicken wings) in a bowl. Lay washed chicken wings on a pan and evenly coat mixture on each wing. After coating wings with marinade, place on grill and cook until outside begins to caramelize and inside of chicken cooks through; flipping often to avoid burning. Serve with a glass of Mark West Pinot Noir and enjoy.