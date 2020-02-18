Supreme Oreos revealed as part of pricey brand’s upcoming accessories line

As usual, Supreme knows how to get your attention.

The notoriously pricey “hypebeast” streetwear brand revealed its upcoming spring-summer 2020 accessories line Monday — and one sweet standout item is already pulling focus.

A red Oreo hyped on Supreme’s official Twitter account has racked up more than 55,000 likes and 18,000 retweets in 24 hours, stealing the luxury thunder from Supreme-branded Ziploc bags, a Mac tool workstation — and even a Tupac hologram.

The entire SS20 line — including the $8 three-pack of Oreos — is set to drop Feb. 20 at Supreme’s New York stores on the Lower East Side and in Brooklyn, with an online release set for the following week.

Diehard digital watchdogs, however, originally spotted the now-viral cookie last summer.

A red herring of sorts was first “leaked” six months ago on Reddit, where many commenters doubted its “legitimacy.”

“This is wild if it’s real,” one Redditer posted. “Hype cookies, I never thought I’d see the day.”

“Isn’t it weird there’s no packaging or anything?” quipped another, questioning its authenticity. “Like how the f--- would you get an Oreo without any kind of packaging?”

Cue the under-the-radar packaging drop via Twitter Monday night:

Well, the Supreme Oreo is indeed real — but not everyone is buying the hype. Instagram influencer Daquan shared the following meme with his 14 million followers: “No one’s paying $250 for some Oreos.”

Some haters even accused Supreme of copping the pre-existing Red Velvet Oreo vibe.

Supreme gear is so hot, however, that some social media influencers devised a pricey new way to increase their “clout” — by destroying it on video for the viral masses.

In February, YouTuber Gianmarco Garofalo posted footage of him and his friends urinating on, driving a car over and ultimately setting aflame a Supreme x Louis Vuitton box-logo hoodie, despite its more than $1,000 resell value.

“It triggers people,” Garofalo told the Guardian. “Destroying something that is worth so much, I think people find entertainment in that. They watch the videos because they can’t do it.”

More importantly, “any video with ‘Supreme’ in the title will get traffic,” Garofalo said.

Supreme infamously collaborated with The Post back in August 2018 when it bought a wraparound cover, inspiring rapper-designer Kanye West and rising “King of Reggaeton” Ozuna to do the same at later dates.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.