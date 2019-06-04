Subway manager fired for allegedly denying teen job because of her race

A Subway manager was terminated after allegedly denying a Texas teenager a summer job because of her race.

High school student Katelyn Simmons of Spring reportedly applied to a position at the sandwich chain so she could earn money over the summer before she started her senior year.

The student told local news outlet KTRK that she applied to a location where her friend worked.

However, when her friend followed up with the manager about her application via text message, the manager allegedly dismissed her because she was black.

"Girl brought in her application. I'm leaving it on the table for you tomorrow," the employee wrote, KTRK.

The manager then asked the employee how the girl looked, to which the employee said she was black with “long dark hair. Shortish.”

"Oh no thanks," the manager allegedly responded. "I don't want those people in our store lol."

Simmons’ friend reportedly took a screenshot the conversation and sent it to Simmons, who then showed it to her mom.

Simmons told KTRK she reported the incident and was contacted from a regional manager who said she would investigate, but did not apologize for the store manager’s actions.

Houston area Business Development Agent for the chain, Christophe Cooreman, confirmed the manager was fired and said Subway reached out to the teen and asked her to reapply, in a statement to Fox News.

“The manager of this location was immediately terminated for her actions. The Franchise Owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former manager's actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway® Franchise Owners and their staffs. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owners are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams,” the statement read.

However, Simmons reportedly does not plan on re-applying.

"My biggest thing was I just wanted to be heard that this is not OK," Simmons said to KTRK. "I just want Subway to do something and say this is not how we do things."