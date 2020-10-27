San Francisco's iconic Coca-Cola sign will be taken down amid Coke's refocus on 'digital media platforms'

San Francisco's iconic “Enjoy Coca-Cola” sign is fizzing out.

The massive sign that’s towered above the Golden Gate City’s South of Market neighborhood for decades will soon be taken down for good, multiple reports have confirmed.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola will pay $100,000 to take down the landmark red and white neon sign — which sits 112 feet above the city — as a result of sky-high rental payments, according to SFGate.com.

The 83-year-old sign has become ingrained into the city’s fabric. It was built up in 1937, the same year the Golden Gate Bridge opened, and one year after the Oakland Bay Bridge opened.

"While we, like many San Franciscans, will miss seeing the sign, we made the difficult decision to not renew the lease as part of our efforts to focus on other digital media platforms that support the growth of our overall beverage portfolio," Coca-Cola North America spokeswoman Dora Wong told SF Gate in an email.

"While the sign will not be visible, we remain committed to the San Francisco community through active support of many civic, cultural and charitable programs."

Scaffolding has already been put up to take down the beloved soda sign.

Coca-Cola did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.