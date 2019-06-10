Up your grilling game with Sam Jones BBQ's recipe for 'Rub Potion Number Swine'

Grilling season is officially here, so you better get your grilling seasonings ready. And very few people know more about grilling seasonings than the folks behind Sam Jones BBQ.

8 MISTAKES YOU MAKE WHEN GRILLING BURGERS

With more than 70 years of hog-grilling history, the pitmasters at Sam Jones BBQ and its predecessor, the Skylight Inn, have seasoned more than their fair share of whole hogs — but mostly with just salt, and never a rub. That all changed, however, when Sam Jones BBQ opened in 2015, and the kitchen needed a great all-purpose seasoning for chicken, turkey and ribs.

To that end, Sam Jones himself requested the recipe for "Rub Potion Number Swine," a seasoning blend developed by one of his crew members, Michael Letchworth.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"When we were developing recipes for Sam Jones BBQ, Samuel asked if we could just use my rub recipe," Letchworth explains in "Whole Hog BBQ: The Gospel of Carolina Barbecue."

"Now it goes on just about everything, even the burgers," he says.

Ingredients:

1 cup paprika

1 cup light brown sugar

1⁄2 cup salt

1⁄4 cup ground black pepper

1⁄4 cup garlic powder

1⁄4 cup ground mustard

1⁄4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well with a whisk or with gloved hands. Toss generously on any barbecue you cook, except the whole hog. Any remaining rub can be stored in a sealed container in a cool, dry place for several months. Enjoy!