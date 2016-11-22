Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Oreos may be the ultimate cookie mashup

With unusual flavors like Birthday Cake and even Watermelon, the Nabisco company likes to experiment with unique fillings inside their Oreo cookie.

But the latest flavor mashup seems like it should have been released a long time ago.

Introducing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Oreos—a limited edition cookie filled with chocolate crème and Reese’s signature sweet peanut butter crème. Nabisco does have peanut butter-filled version of "milk's favorite cookie," but this mashup is the company's first foray into Reese's territory. The new product is now available in Walmart stores.

In other cookie news, Chips Ahoy, Nabisco’s chocolate chip cookie brand, is also getting a new mashup inspired flavor. A chewy version of the cookie is now available with an Oreo crème filling, according to The Impulsive Buy.

Peanut butter, chocolate and more crème filling. Time to loosen up the belt for summer.What candy cookie mashup would you like to see in an Oreo?