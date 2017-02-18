Pizza-Inspired Pepper Jack Bites

Dreaming of cheesy, piping hot pizza, except you’re feeling too guilty to stuff your face with an entire pie? Keep those jeans zipped and prepare to rejoice.

When Emma Chapman, blogger and recipe developer of A Beautiful Mess, decided to prepare classic cheese bites, she wanted to spice things up­, and the results are lip-smacking good.

She replaces sharp cheddar with fiery pepper jack. Plus, if you really are watching the waistline, you can bake these rather than fry them for that same crispy, golden finish.

“These are very much like the appetizer version of pizza,” says Chapman. “Serve these with warm marinara sauce and watch them disappear at your next get-together.”

For that last-minute gathering with loved ones when tasty hor d'oeuvres are in order or for those evenings when the urge to savor fresh pizza straight from the oven kicks in, these pepper jack bites are easy to make and only require a handful of ingredients.

