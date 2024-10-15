Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania family sickened after eating toxic mushrooms expected to recover

Incident is reminder to be 'really cautious and do the proper research' before consuming wild mushrooms, said fire department

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
A Pennsylvania family of 11 hospitalized after accidentally eating toxic mushrooms will make a full recovery, the fire department told Fox News Digital. 

"One of the family members came across some wild mushrooms in the woods and took them back to the home for dinner," a representative from the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. told Fox News Digital. 

The Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. serves the communities of Delta, Pennsylvania, and Cardiff, Maryland. 

UNDERCOOKED BEAR MEAT AT NORTH CAROLINA BARBECUE LEAVES 10 SICKENED, SAYS CDC REPORT

"The whole family ate them and became sick. All 11 family members were transported to the hospital and were released within 12 hours," added the representative. 

The family is Amish, the fire department said, and may not have had access to information on researching which mushrooms were safe to eat. 

Ambulances in a row.

Emergency services were called after a family of 11 was sickened by mushrooms. The family will make a full recovery, the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. told Fox News Digital.  (Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co.)

The specific type of mushroom the family consumed was not identified. 

In an Oct. 11 post on its Facebook page, the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. called the situation a "mass casualty incident."

"Units were advised that 11 people had ingested toxic mushrooms and were all ill," the Facebook post said.

While everyone is on the road to recovery, a representative for the department told Fox News Digital that this is a reminder to be "really cautious and do the proper research" before consuming foraged mushrooms. 

Amish family walking in traditional Amish garb. Their faces are not shown.

The Amish family that grew ill after eating wild mushrooms (not pictured) may not have been able to confirm whether or not they were eating safe mushrooms, a representative from the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

It's "fortunate that this incident didn't turn deadly, and the adults and children will make a full recovery," the representative said,

People should never eat a wild mushroom unless given the OK by a mushroom identification expert, according to the website for the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC). 

CHEF ANDREW ZIMMERN HUNTS, COOKS WILD ANIMALS, CREATES RECIPES 'FOR ANYBODY' WATCHING HIS SHOW

"How can you tell the difference between an edible wild mushroom and a poisonous one? Unless you are very experienced in mushroom identification, you can't," the website said.

It also noted that "there are a lot of mushroom look-alikes" and toxic mushrooms may look like edible mushrooms. 

A mushroom known as the "death cap"

Edible mushrooms have "look-alikes" that are potentially deadly, the National Capital Poison Center said. (iStock)

Nearly all those who contact Poison Control for assistance after ingesting a poisonous mushroom thought they were eating a safe one, the NCPC said. 

Wild mushrooms can cause different symptoms depending on the species consumed, according to the NCPC.

"Many wild mushrooms will cause vomiting and diarrhea; that could lead to dehydration and an emergency room visit. Others can interact with alcohol to cause severe stomach upset, headache and high blood pressure. Some can cause hallucinations and coma," the NCPC said. 

Split image with ambulances on one side and a mushroom on another.

The incident serves as a reminder to be cautious before consuming foraged mushrooms. (Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company; iStock)

Some mushrooms can damage the liver so severely that a liver transplant is required, the NCPC said. 

"There are old mushroom hunters, and there are bold mushroom hunters. There are no old, bold mushroom hunters," the NCPC said.

Anyone who thinks he or she might have eaten a poisonous mushroom should reach out to a medical professional immediately. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.