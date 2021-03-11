Oreo releasing limited-edition 'NBA Dynasty' cookies with six team logos

These new Oreos are here to play.

On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced it has partnered with Oreo maker Mondelez International for new, limited-edition "NBA Dynasty Oreos."

The new cookies -- which will be embossed with six NBA team logos on the chocolate wafers -- are set to hit store shelves nationwide later this month, according to the announcement.

The "NBA Dynasty Oreos’" logos will include the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, which are "some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history," the announcement said.

The two companies also teased a "Taste Greatness" sweepstakes, which will launch on March 29. According to the announcement, the winner will receive "a grand prize trip to NBA All-Star 2022."

However, the new Oreos and the sweepstakes are just the first parts of the multiyear marketing and licensing partnership between Mondelez International and the NBA.

Mondelez International will be creating other products and promotions alongside the NBA and its affiliate leagues from other Mondelez brands such as Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, belVita, Ritz Crackers, Trident and Sour Patch Kids, the announcement said.

"We’re excited to work with the NBA to further our shared commitment of bringing people together and building communities," Rachel Lawson, Mondelez International’s associate director of scale consumer and retail engagement, said in a statement. "Through this partnership, we will create moments across our brand portfolio that unite all NBA enthusiasts – from teammates and coaches, to fans and families."

According to the announcement, the partnership also makes Mondelez International an official partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball.