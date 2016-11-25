Official Cronut recipe is released

Ready to pull your hair out?

Dominique Ansel, the creator of the Cronut, has released the official recipe for his breakout pastry and it’s a doozy.

According to Good Morning America, which was granted exclusive access to the recipe of the delicate doughnut croissant hybrid, it requires three days to make, and a lot of patience. One day is to make the dough, then on the next day you slather it with a butter block block (we should have asked him what a butter block is), let it rest (cause we’re all going to need a rest by then) and then on the last day fry, fill, glaze and sugar it. And this only makes eight pastries.

The recipe’s release comes with the launch of his new cookbook, “Dominque Ansel: The Secret Recipes,” that hits shelves on Oct. 28.

Have a look at the recipe. We think waking up at 5 am and waiting on line for 4 hours seems like the easier way to go.