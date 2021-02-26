Iconic New York steakhouse Peter Luger fills empty dining room with celebrity wax figures

It’s dining with the stars. Almost.

Audrey Hepburn, Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm are just a few famous figures you’ll see at legendary New York steakhouse Peter Luger while dining during the pandemic: The Brooklyn chophouse partnered with wax museum Madame Tussauds to give a host of Hollywood heavyweights a seat at its open tables.

The mannequins, which have a standing reservation at the restaurant through March 1, are the restaurant's current answer to the empty seats in its dining rooms, which are restricted to 35% capacity amid the pandemic.

Indoor dining at Peter Luger only resumed on Feb. 14, but the more-than-century-old steakhouse soon began hoping to give guests more than just dinner, but a bit of a show, too.

PETER LUGER'S ZERO-STAR REVIEW WILL STILL LURE PEOPLE WILLING TO PAY

"We’re excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35 percent, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic," Peter Luger vice president Daniel Turtel said.

Expect a greeting from "Mad Men" star Ham at the bar, and an approachable Fallon posed with coffee and dessert. Hepburn, meanwhile, can be seen in her iconic "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" attire with a martini. "Al Roker," too, can be seen guiding guests to the upstairs dining area.

To entice any diners who crave even more of the waxy celebs, Madame Tussauds is offering discount tickets to anyone from New York’s five boroughs and New Jersey, as well as Connecticut residents living in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Peter Luger, meanwhile, is far from the only restaurant to fill its semi-empty dining areas with lifelike mannequins. Restaurateurs in Virginia, Belgium and even Lithuania have embraced the idea, although Peter Luger's objectively has the most "famous" clientele of the establishments.