Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Restaurants
Published

Belgian restaurant owner serves mannequins to protest coronavirus restrictions: report

Owner started serving red wine to dummies in scarves, hats and clothes at restaurant’s tables

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A restaurant owner in Belgium misses her customers so much that she’s started serving drinks to mannequins, according to a recent report. 

Restaurant Chez Therese in Rixensart, Belgium, has been closed since October because of the country’s coronavirus regulations, Reuters reported Tuesday. 

In protest of the regulations, owner Therese Mahieu began serving red wine to mannequins and dummies, according to the news agency. 

RESTAURANTS BEGINNING TO OFFER DISCOUNTS FOR VACCINATED CUSTOMERS TO HONOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS, ENCOURAGE OTHERS

Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers are seen on chairs at tables, installed at restaurant Chez Therese in Rixensart, Belgium. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers are seen on chairs at tables, installed at restaurant Chez Therese in Rixensart, Belgium. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron) (Reuters)

Mahieu dressed the dummies -- made with balloon heads and drawn-on faces -- in hats, scarves, shirts and other clothes and set them at tables and the bar of her restaurant. 

Therese Mahieu, owner of  Chez Therese poses next to mannequins in her restaurant. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Therese Mahieu, owner of  Chez Therese poses next to mannequins in her restaurant. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron) (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

She told Reuters that the dummies "give her a sense of community" that Chez Therese has lost without real customers. 

Therese set up the mannequins in her restaurant to denounce the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Belgian government. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Therese set up the mannequins in her restaurant to denounce the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Belgian government. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron) (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

According to Belgium’s coronavirus information website, restaurants will be closed until March 1, 2021. Eateries are allowed to operate for takeaway and delivery, but they have to close by 10 p.m.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.