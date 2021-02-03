Belgian restaurant owner serves mannequins to protest coronavirus restrictions: report

A restaurant owner in Belgium misses her customers so much that she’s started serving drinks to mannequins, according to a recent report.

Restaurant Chez Therese in Rixensart, Belgium, has been closed since October because of the country’s coronavirus regulations, Reuters reported Tuesday.

In protest of the regulations, owner Therese Mahieu began serving red wine to mannequins and dummies, according to the news agency.

Mahieu dressed the dummies -- made with balloon heads and drawn-on faces -- in hats, scarves, shirts and other clothes and set them at tables and the bar of her restaurant.

She told Reuters that the dummies "give her a sense of community" that Chez Therese has lost without real customers.

According to Belgium’s coronavirus information website, restaurants will be closed until March 1, 2021. Eateries are allowed to operate for takeaway and delivery, but they have to close by 10 p.m.