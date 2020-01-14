New York man claims he was fired for showing manager video of employees mishandling food

A man in New York is claiming he was fired from a pizza shop after allegedly showing his boss that fellow employees mishandled food.

Matthew Grady was allegedly fired from Syracuse pizzeria Key Pizza after showing his manager a video of other employees picking spilled chicken wings off the floor with plans to still serve them to customers.

"Like 400 wings dropped on the ground. They're like 'nah I'm going to pick these up and use them.' So they picked them up washed them used them, fried them," Grady told Spectrum News.

The wings were allegedly rinsed off and served to customers that day.

The restaurant’s cleanliness concerned Grady, who claims chicken is left out “for hours” and trays to prepare the pizza are placed on trash cans.

Key Pizza owner Sarfraz Mann refutes the claims, telling Spectrum News his business has never had a problem with health violations.

"We treat them good; have the quality, the service, the sanitization,” said Mann. “The city inspector is passing us so there's nothing else to say from anyone."

Mann did admit, however, that when the kitchen gets busy “that’s when you get caught” making mistakes. But, he says if he had been present when the employees were picking up the spilled chicken, he would have handled it better.

"I would've made them throw them away,” Mann said. “He could've been handled a better way, but it wasn't because they were doing their thing."