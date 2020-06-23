Nestle to rename Red Skins, Chicos and Beso de Negra sweets

Nestle is rebranding its Red Skins, Chicos and Beso de Negra sweets sold overseas, in an effort to eliminate racial stereotyping and insensitive depictions in its products.

A spokesperson for the world’s largest food and beverage company confirmed the changes to Fox News on Tuesday.

“A diverse and inclusive culture is the foundation of our strength. Nestlé’s values are rooted in respect, and we have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any form,” the spokesperson said. “This applies throughout our company, including in the way we express ourselves publicly.”

'FLAVORTOWN': THOUSANDS SIGN PETITION TO RENAME COLUMBUS, OHIO, AFTER GUY FIERI'S FICTIONAL FOOD UTOPIA

The spokesperson explained that the conglomerate is reviewing all 25,000 items produced in the company’s portfolio of 2,000-plus brands, with an eye for "increased awareness around inappropriate brand names and visual language.” The review seeks to identify changes that need to be made to imagery or language.

“As part of this process, we are immediately renaming and redesigning a handful of local brands we have found that use stereotypes or insensitive cultural depictions,” the company said. “This is the case for ‘Beso de Negra’, a confectionery brand sold in Colombia. We will also change the name of our Red Skins and Chicos lollies in Australia.”

“All Nestlé brands must act in accordance with our values and business culture, and we will make the required changes to ensure this is the case,” the spokesperson stressed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Calls to rebrand products and logos with problematic histories and racist connotations have swept the globe following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody.

In recent days, parent companies for Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix, Uncle Ben’s rice, Mrs. Butterworth’s breakfast items, Cream of Wheat porridge, and Eskimo Pie ice cream bars have all announced that they will be reviewing their current branding and packaging.