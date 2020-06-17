Uncle Ben's considering new 'visual identity' for products amid Aunt Jemima rebranding

Uncle Ben’s rice may be getting a new logo after Quaker Foods announced it would be changing the name and image on its Aunt Jemima brand in a bid to “make progress toward racial equality.”

Mars Inc., which owns Uncle Ben’s, told Fox News on Wednesday that it was looking into updating the rice brand’s image.

“As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” a spokesoerson for Mars, Inc., said in an emailed statement to Fox News. “As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”

Though Mars Inc. said it was “evaluating all possibilities,” the company has yet to decide on the “exact changes” or possible timeline for the update — if they choose to move forward with a new logo.

Mars, Inc., meanwhile, has previously expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Racism has no place in society," the company said. "We stand in solidarity with the Black community, our Associates and our partners in the fight for social justice. We know to make the systemic change needed, it’s going to take a collective effort from all of us – individuals, communities and organizations of all sizes around the world."

The announcement concerning Uncle Ben's products comes hours after Quaker Foods North American said it would be removing the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima image — and name — from the brand's products, for a more “appropriate and respectful” look.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a statement shared with Fox News. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."

Earlier this year, another popular brand reevaluated its offensive and “racist” image after years of demand: Land O’ Lakes butter removed the image of a Native American woman from all of its packaging after nearly 100 years of use. The change was celebrated widely on social media.