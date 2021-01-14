Natural Light unveils $470M diploma display to highlight college debt crisis

This mind-boggling mobile has got our heads spinning.

Natural Light Beer has art imitating life on an all-too-relatable topic, erecting the world’s "most expensive" work of art to highlight the rising cost of college and the crushing impact of debt.

The beer brand, ever-popular among collegians, recently unveiled a dramatic display inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City, hanging 2,600 authentic diplomas collectively valued at $470 million. The provocative piece, called the "Da Vinci of Debt," will be featured in Vanderbilt Hall from Thursday through Saturday to draw attention to the college debt crisis in the U.S. and the "chaotic impact" on the lives of those who are burdened by it.

According to Natty Light, the installation was constructed with "authentic, physical diplomas provided by real college graduates across the country." The work is valued at $470 million, as the average grad pays over $180,000 for school, per Student Loan Hero.

The astronomical price tag would make the display even more expensive than the most expensive artwork ever sold at public auction to date – "Salvator Mundi," a 600-year-old painting by Da Vinci that fetched $450 million in 2017.

"The art world is filled with absurd price tags that most people find impossible to justify," Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement shared with Fox News. "That’s what made it the perfect medium for this campaign. It’s a very fitting analogy for the outrageous cost of attending a typical four-year college."

"Through 'Da Vinci of Debt,' we hope to inspire action around the college debt crisis and drive more fans to enter for a chance to have the Natty College Debt Relief Program pay down their student loans."

For the fourth year running, Natty Light is giving away $1 million in debt relief to grads across America through the Natural Light College Debt Relief initiative, a 10-year pledge made in 2018.

Now through March 21, fans are invited to share what inspired them to pursue higher education for a chance to have the beer brand help pay down their debt. The official rules for entry are available here.

And for those with deep pockets? The "Da Vinci of Debt" itself is available for sale, and open to bidders.

According to the Federal Reserve, Americans currently owe about $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.