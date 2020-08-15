Michigan pub blasts customers for bullying staff during coronavirus pandemic: 'Enough is Enough'

A Michigan pub is tired of customers bullying its staff.

Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire said customers have yelled at, sworn at, laughed at, name-called, belittled and threatened negative reviews to its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We're here to tell you that we stand with all of our staff and we will not tolerate this behavior at our pub,” the brewery-restaurant wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Our staff deserves better,” the post added. “We are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters and sons. We might not be yours, but we are somebody's and deserve the respect you would want for your own. We are your servers, hosts, bussers, and kitchen crew.”

According to Short’s, harassment from customers has increased during the pandemic, even as the staff has worked hard so customers can still have “a killer experience” amid frequently changing health guidelines.

“We understand how frustrating waiting for food or dealing with lines can be, but we are also constantly working to streamline our business levels with this new system,” the brewery wrote.

“Changes have happened overnight and day by day for all of us,” Short’s added. “We ask that you please be patient with us and remember that you aren't talking to just a server or manager, you are talking to another human being with feelings.”

The restaurant did say it is “willing to listen” to constructive feedback and make changes, but bullying isn’t the way to be heard.

“We're here to listen, but remember if you can't be kind then we cannot help you,” Short’s said. “Our staff is our family and we have their backs. So remember, be respectful and be kind because enough is enough.”

