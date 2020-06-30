Man's complaint about 'crappy' restaurant service met with sarcastic backlash on Twitter

A man is getting shredded over a tweet about cheese.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, criticized the service at Mi Cocina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen, Texas.

CALIFORNIA TAQUERIA CLOSES AFTER CUSTOMERS HARASS, THROW 'OBJECTS AND LIQUIDS' AT EMPLOYEES OVER MASK RULES

According to the gripe, the man wrote that his wife and he had a date night for the first time after “3+ months locked up on quarantine.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, their first night back on the town seemed to have missed the mark for them when he continued on to write, “Waiting for shredded cheese as it’s the only way [my wife] can eat fajitas. We’ve asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now.”

The tweet ended with a curt, “We gotta quit blaming COVID19 for crappy service,” along with a photo of his wife leaning against a wall looking downcast in front of a table of food.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The cheesy complaint got some backlash on Twitter, where it had been retweeted several times. Those on the social media platform defended the staff and felt the grievance was unfounded. Most responded with snarky takes on the man’s phrasing, seeming to take issue with his claim that his wife can't eat fajitas without cheese.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

However, not everyone was a critic about his wife’s dairy needs, with some defending the particular customer and her order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas began reopening the state in May following mandatory shutdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, after recent spikes in the virus, the Lone Star state announced it would be pausing its complete reopening until it can “safely enter the next phase.”