KFC sued by Maine man claiming he found bone in chicken pot pie

Well, that’s unappetizing.

A man in Maine filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Fried Chicken on Wednesday, alleging that he found a bone in his chicken pot pie, The Sun Journal reports

According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 28, 2015, Willie A. Blanchette ordered a chicken pot pie from KFC’s Scarborough location. After taking a few bites, he “sustained significant damage to several teeth when hit down on a large piece of bone that was contained” in the dish, according to his complaint filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

The Auburn resident further claims he experienced “great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment” for which the chain is liable.

The “permanent” damages he sustained while eating the pie have caused Blanchette “loss of enjoyment of life,” the suit says.

As he seeks undisclosed damages plus attorney’s fees and costs, it remains unclear as to why he is pressing charges just now.

Serena Wheeler, a manager at the Scarborough location, told the Sun Journal she had not previously heard of the complaint.

KFC returned Fox News’ request for comment with the following statement:

"The franchisee was made aware of this guest’s complaint dating back to 2015 and tried to work with the customer to resolve their complaint. The franchisee has not received notice of a lawsuit regarding this matter," a company spokesperson said. "KFC cannot comment further on pending litigation against a franchisee."

