Jersey City asking bars to take attendance in proactive step against coronavirus

Going out to bars in parts of New Jersey is about to become more like school.

In an attempt to take proactive steps against the coronavirus outbreak, members of Jersey City’s government are telling certain bars to take attendance of all its visitors. This is just one of several measures being enacted in the city.

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop issued a press release in connection with city health and public safety officials addressing the situation. While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, Jersey City is near New York City, which has multiple confirmed cases.

“We always want the city to be a leader and proactive in protecting our residents,” Mayor Fulop said in the release. “In this case, we are taking reasonable steps and giving clear direction to the community on expectations. We are asking our residents to help us in keeping our community safe.”

The steps include the cancellation of all “nonessential city-sponsored and/or city-involved functions” through the next seven days. This includes the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The press release also states that venues, such as bars and restaurants, that hold more than 25 people are being asked to take attendance. This is being done in case the city needs to track potential coronavirus exposures.

Stacey Flanagan, director of Health and Human Services in Jersey City, also asked citizens to limit public gathering, maintain personal hygiene and to stay home when they’re sick.

In a tweet, Mayor Fulop reiterated there are no confirmed cases in Jersey City, but these steps are being taken in an attempt to be proactive as “cases are increasing around us.”