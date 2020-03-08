'Valve failure' at Italian winery causes wine to pour out of faucets in nearby village

What a delicious malfunction.

When residents of a village in Italy recently turned on their faucets, an intoxicating red liquid poured out. A “valve failure” at a nearby winery had converted water lines into wine dispensers.

The incident occurred just outside of Modena in northern Italy, the New York Post reports. After residents complained about the unusual, fizzy liquid, it was revealed that the pipes were flowing with a wine known as Lambrusco.

Local officials posted about the situation on their Facebook page, where they explained, “About the reports that arrived on the water plant in Settecani we wanted to inform you that it was a sudden failure to the production plant of an area company. The failure has already been resolved and there are no longer problems on the network, let us assure that it was a loss of food liquid (wine) not harmful to the body and without both hygiene and sanitary risks.”

The bottle-ready wine came from a winery known as The Cellar Settecani Castelvetro.

The company addressed the situation on its Facebook page, stating that “due to a valve failure of the bottling line wash circuit, Lambrusco Grasparossa was released this morning from some taps of the fraction of Settecani.”

According to winery, “the problem was promptly resolved. The accident did not involve hygiene or sanitary risks: it was only wine, but already ready for bottling!”

They concluded by apologizing for “the possible inconvenience caused by the episode.”