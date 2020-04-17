Instagram users rave about 3-ingredient Oreo fudge recipe: 'Do you deliver?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Oh, fudge, there go our quarantine diets.

Social media users are raving about a three-ingredient recipe for Oreo fudge that has recently gone viral online.

Earlier this week, an English blogger named Eloise revealed how to make the mouth-watering, white chocolate treat with just three ingredients, and the instructions are shockingly simple.

“If you love white chocolate (and Oreos), this is the recipe for you!” Eloise said, sharing the recipe to Instagram on Thursday, in a post that has since been liked nearly 80,000 times. The directions for the easy Oreo fudge have also hit TikTok, where it has been similarly applauded.

In response, commenters were largely dazzled by the cookies and cream-flavored fudge, exclaiming that they were excited to make it themselves.

“I know what I'm making this weekend,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Looks easy! I may try this one,” another said.

“Do you deliver?” one joked.

Ingredients:

1 tin or 1 ¾ cups of condensed milk

2 cups of white chocolate pieces

20 crushed Oreos

Instructions:

Pour one tin of condensed milk into a small saucepan on the stove

Add the white chocolate and turn on low heat

Stir the mix regularly to prevent it from sticking to the base and burning

Stir the mix until it’s completely melted and thick

Add in most of the crushed Oreos, blending together

Pour the entire mixture into a baking tray, lined with parchment paper. Be sure to quickly spread the fudge mixture to the edges of the pan

Top the fudge with the remaining crushed Oreos, pressing them in until they stick

Leave the fudge out to set at temperature, or refrigerate it to set more quickly

Cut, serve and enjoy

