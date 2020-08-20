Expand / Collapse search
Beer
Beer brand offering 30 cases to anyone who can prove they were behind strange library discovery

Hamm's is hunting for the person stashed some beer behind the paneling of a public library in the '80s

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
A Minnesota beer brand is planning to reward one person’s extremely questionable behavior with a ridiculous amount of free beer.

Hamm’s, which bills itself as “the beer … refreshing,” has announced a contest to find the library-goer who hid several cans of Hamm’s beer behind some paneling at a Washington state library some time in the 1980s.

News of the hidden stash recently made headlines after facilities workers at the Walla Walla Public Library discovered the beer — which is estimated to be over 30 years old — during a reorganizing of the facility.

“While moving the [library's] mystery collection to a more accessible place, a facilities crew member uncovered a real-life whodunit when he removed a corner panel on some 1970s-era shelving,” city officials explained earlier this month after finding the beer (above) and some Godzilla-themed gum.

“Did you hear about the Hamm’s stash that’s been hiding in a Washington library since the 1980s?” asks Hamm’s on social media. “We’re on a mission to find the owner. Prove that the 30-year-old Hamm’s were yours and there might be a special surprise in it for you.”

The “special surprise” is a gift card worth a whopping 30 cases of Hamm’s, or “one [case] for every year they’ve been missing their beer,” Hamm’s has since confirmed to Fox News.

The Minnesota beer brand is hunting for the person stashed some beer behind the paneling of a public library in the '80s

For a chance to claim the prize, the rightful owner is being instructed to DM Hamm’s on Instagram (@HammsTheBeer) and provide any evidence of their claim.

“We’re simply asking people to prove it (however they see fit),” said a spokesperson for the brand.

The spokesperson for Hamm’s declined to specify how the brand intends to determine the rightful owner of the 30-year-old beer from the hundreds and hundreds of people who will undoubtedly try to secure the prize. That being said, anyone who can prove they worked at the Walla Walla Public Library in the ‘80s — possibly as a summer intern who wasn’t particularly good at their job — probably has a very decent shot.

