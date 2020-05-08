Expand / Collapse search
Guy Fieri raised more than $20 million as part of relief fund for restaurant employees impacted by coronavirus

Alexandra Deabler
Alexandra Deabler
Guy Fieri is spreading the love for those in the restaurant industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, Fieri announced via his Instagram that the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which he launched with the help of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, will be sending out 10,000 new award emails to recipients.

In less than two months – the amount of time most restaurants across the country have been forced to close due to shelter-in-place mandates – Fieri has managed to raise more than $20 million for out-of-work restaurant employees.

Since starting the relief fund, more than $40,000 grants worth $500 each have been awarded to those in the industry.

In an interview with TMZ Live, Fieri explained that the record amount has been put in the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, a fund he launched with the help of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

Several big names, like beer brand Corona, have teamed up to raise money for the relief fund.

To apply for help, or donate or partner with the foundation, more information can be found on the website.

