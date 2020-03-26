Florida restaurant diner leaves $10K tip to help employees during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida restaurant was left stunned by one diner’s generosity.

A regular at Skillets diner in North Naples left behind a $10,000 tip in a bid to help restaurant staff get through the current coronavirus outbreak, which has forced eateries to close dining room service and lose out on wages.

The owner of the restaurant, Ross Edlund, told WFLA that the customer, who chose to stay anonymous, explained, “I want each person in this restaurant to get 500 dollars.”

The manager distributed the money to the 20 employees, Edlund said.

Of the current measures Florida is taking to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, such as closing restaurant dining rooms and bars, Edlund says he supports them.

“We believe that what is being done is the correct thing in spite of the fact it’s causing us hardship," he said.

The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard as the global pandemic grows across the United States.

According to Naples Daily News, Edlund estimates he had to lay off 90 percent of his staff as restaurants have been forced to close, and residents are asked to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Skillets remains open for takeout service.

Skillets did not immediately respond to a request for comment.