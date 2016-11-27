Fans attack rebranded Sierra Mist after soft drink secretly switches sweetener

Sierra Mist has undergone some major changes in the past few months.

And fans aren’t too happy about it.

In 2010, Sierra Mist replaced high fructose corn syrup with a cane sugar-stevia blend and began marketing the soda as “natural” to stand out in the crowded marketplace. Sierra Mist Natural enjoyed a short-lived run on market shevles.

Then in December, Pepsi’s answer to Sprite changed its name to Mist Twst. For awhile, both Sierra Mist and Mist Twst were available in stores (spotted side by side on Consumerist) and Sierra Mist’s Facebook page now redirects to the Twst page.

But now it looks like Mist Twst is the only lemon-lime PepsiCo soda in town. And many are puzzled by the name change:

And while the word “natural” bears little meaning in today’s crowded marketplace, Twst has given up on even trying to be a better-for-you soda. Mist Twst’s new recipe has high fructose corn syrup and fans of the soda have taken to social media to proclaim their outrage.

FoxNews.com has reached out to Pepsi but did not hear back at the time of publication.