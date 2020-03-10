Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

McDonald’s debuts Double Big Mac with four beef patties

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
10 things you should know about McDonald’sVideo

10 things you should know about McDonald’s

Here are 10 facts about the fast-food chain giant that you probably did not know.

Big Mac not big enough for you? Don’t worry – now you can have it doubled!

Now, you might be thinking, “What took McDonald’s so long to create a quadruple-burger option for its famous Big Mac?” Well, we don’t have that answer. But! We do know that as of Wednesday, for a limited time, a four-burger-stacked Big Mac will be available nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The burger was created to give fans “new ways to enjoy the burger they love,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation said, according to a press release.

The burger was created to give fans “new ways to enjoy the burger they love,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation said, according to a press release. (McDonald's)

THE MCDONALD'S BIG MAC: THE TASTY HISTORY BEHIND THE CHAIN'S SIGNATURE ITEM

The Double Big Mac comes just as you’d expect, with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions — and not two, but four beef patties.

The beef-heavy burger was created to give fans “new ways to enjoy the burger they love,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you love that Big Mac taste but even two patties is too much for you, don’t worry. As part of the “new ways” mentioned above, McDonald’s is also rolling out a "Little Mac," featuring a single patty (yes, like a typical burger), but with Special Sauce and classic Big Mac toppings, so, cheese, lettuce, onions and pickles.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The choose-your-size Big Mac collection will hit restaurants for a limited time starting March 11.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.