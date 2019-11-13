DC bars offering impeachment inquiry specials, opening early to screen hearings

Some Washington D.C. bars are looking to cash in on the impeachment inquiry by opening early or offering specials during the proceedings. Many, if not all of those, will also be screening the public inquiry broadcast.

At least six bars in the nation’s capital will be opening their doors at 10 a.m. or earlier, to screen the hearing, the Associated Press reports.

Among those open will be Union Pub, which is offering $7 Impeachment cocktails such as “I Got 99 Problems but Impeachment Ain’t One,” and “ImPEACHment Please…” Other bars, like Hawk ‘n’ Dove on Capitol Hill and Duffy’s Irish Pub, will be offering all-day happy hours, with the latter serving up drinks like “Subpoena Colada” and “James and the Giant Impeachment,” The Hill reports.

Fans of the Union Pub chimed in on social media to share their excitement and, in a few cases, even share their ideas for more impeachment inquiry-themed cocktails.

This is not the first time D.C. has taken advantage of the political news cycle to peddle cheeky foods.

In early October, a vendor at the Library of Congress was forced to remove an item from its dessert offerings because of its name: the "Peach Mint" crumb cake. And in Nov. 2017, a D.C. bar called The Bird offered $5 “Moscow Mueller” cocktail specials every time former special counsel Robert Mueller indicted an associate of President Donald Trump. (The same bar had previously offered a $4 happy hour special every time Trump fired a White House official, too.)

The impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump’s Ukraine dealings begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. These are the first public hearing held in the impeachment probe.