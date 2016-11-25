Dairy Queen is the latest food chain to drop soda on kids' menus

It's getting harder to buy a kid a soda these days.

Dairy Queen is the latest restaurant chain to remove soft drinks from its kids' menus, a move that follows other fast-food giants, including McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s. Subway, Panera Bread and Chipotle already don't offer soft drinks to kids.

The ice-cream chain will remove soft drinks, including the neon colored Arctic Rush frozen beverage, and replace them with healthier options such as bottled water and milk. There is also the choice of one of DQ’s signature treats, a kids cone or Dilly Bar.

The move was announced by the Center for Science in the Public Interest--a consumer group advocating for healthier food options.

"Dairy Queen deserves credit for being responsive to the concerns of parents, who increasingly want to be able to order off the kids' menu without having to say 'no' to soda," said CSPI nutrition policy director Margo Wootan.

Dairy Queen’s Franchise Advisory Council approved the decision at its quarterly meeting at the end of April. Dairy Queen is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company that is also the largest stakeholder in Coca-Cola Co.

The changes will be seen across more than 4,300 franchise locations in the U.S. by Sept. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.