Connecticut soda company release 'Coronavirus Cocktail' to mixed reviews

Can't beat it? Drink it — that’s the message one Connecticut-based beverage company is sharing with its newest flavor: "Coronavirus Cocktail."

Avery’s Soda has released a new beverage, capitalizing on the news surrounding the recent viral outbreak. Described as a “virulent green concoction,” the limited-edition soda is a blend of orange and lime flavors.

On the label — which boasts a menacing, cartoonish depiction of a coronavirus — the New Britain-based soda company has included a recipe for “Pandemic Punch," which is made by mixing five ounces of the "infectious" Coronavirus Cocktail soda and two ounces of “your favorite alcoholic beverage.” The label also includes a PSA for customers to “wash your hands.”

Though the brand told Fox News the "overwhelming response has been positive" and that "most folks have a sense of humor about it," there were "a few people that think it is in poor taste" on social media.

“I don't see anything funny about this. Ask the family of someone who died from this. Very poor taste,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“I don’t think this is a good idea! Do you want to put yourself out of business!!!” another person commented.

“Shameful!! People are dying from Coronavirus. This is disgusting on so many levels,” someone else said, shaming the company.

“Thousands of people have died and you find this funny. Wow,” reads another response.

“I agree the media’s hyped this one up, but people are dying from this disease. Everything’s funny until it affects you,” another added.

The company sarcastically addressed the negative feedback on Facebook, making a joke about their own "poor taste."

“Some folks think that our latest flavor is in poor taste, but everyone who tries it says it tastes pretty good!” Avery's wrote.

Most of the brand's followers, meanwhile, seemed to find the flavor humorous and praised the company for the “awesome” drink.

“Picked some up this morning. Thumbs up from my daughter. Delicious,” one person commented.

“This is in great taste. It goes great with Tequila,” another said of the mixer.

“Great sense of humor,” one wrote.

“I can't wait for this to go viral,” someone else joked.

“This is awesome. People got their panties in a bunch over this!? What about [C]orona beer? Hahahaha you guys are very clever,” another person wrote, referencing the backlash Corona faced over its hard seltzer ad.

In a statement to Fox News, Rob Metz, General Manager of Avery's Beverages, said the brand has "a history of commemorating topical events with a special soda flavor and our customers have come to expect it. We have had doctors and other health care workers coming in to give it to their colleagues."

The drink “is only available for a limited time (we hope) so pick up some before it goes away" at the Avery's shop in New Britain, or for online order.