Coronavirus outbreak prompts Tito's Vodka to remind customers that vodka isn't hand sanitizer

Vodka is for drinking, not staying healthy.

It turns out, vodka isn’t an effective substitute for hand sanitizer, which is apparently a thing that some people have been asking vodka makers. If all you have is vodka, just wash your hands normally and enjoy a nice drink.

On Twitter, a Tito’s Handmade Vodka fan posted, “You’re missing some advertising opportunities with recipes for homemade hand sanitizer... just saying.” (To be fair, the original tweet appears to have been made in jest.)

MAJOR STUDY DEBUNKS MYTH THAT MODERATE DRINKING CAN BE HEALTHY

The company responded seriously, however. It posted, “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”

The tweet also included an image of the following message, “Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 'washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. You can tell if sanitizer contains at least 60 percent alcohol by looking at the product label.'”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post concludes, “Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For people having trouble getting their hands on hand sanitizer in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Fox News published a recipe for making homemade hand sanitizer. Just to be clear, the recipe doesn’t include any drinking alcohol, but it does include 99 percent rubbing alcohol or ethanol.