Joanna Gaines releasing ‘perfect’ biscuit dough online nationwide: report

Soon, Joanna Gaines’ "perfect" biscuits will be available to buy online, according to reports.

The Magnolia co-founder and lifestyle guru revealed the recipe for her biscuits in January on her cooking show "Magnolia Table." But if cooking isn’t your thing, Magnolia will be selling frozen biscuit dough starting April 1, Travel and Leisure reported Wednesday.

According to the website, fans can buy the frozen dough from the Magnolia website and it will be shipped from the Gaines’ restaurant, Magnolia Table.

Travel and Leisure reported that a dozen frozen biscuits cost $25, plus another $15 for shipping.

Magnolia also sells other baked goods on its website from its Silos Baking Co., including chocolate chip cookies, brownie cookies, sugar cookies, coffee cake, zucchini bread loaves, pumpkin chocolate chip bread loaves and pecan pie.

When Gaines revealed her biscuit recipe in January, she explained it took her six months to figure it out.

She said that Chip, her husband and co-founder of the Magnolia empire, is "always on the lookout for the best biscuits and gravy," so she decided to try and make them herself.

"For 6 months, I would work in the kitchen to try to figure out the perfect biscuit for our family," Gaines said in a clip from the episode, which was posted on YouTube. "And every Saturday I would serve these biscuits to the kids and Chip and they would give me their feedback."

"I remember about 6 months into it, I wanted them to be a little richer, so I added two eggs, and that was the day that all of the kids unanimously voted that this was going to be our biscuit recipe," she added.

In a blog post, Gaines praised the versatility of small but mighty biscuits, whether they’re served with gravy, butter or farm eggs benedict, or even, perhaps, presented as a dessert, in the form of strawberry shortcake and whipped cream.

Though the full "Magnolia Table" episode is available to stream on Discovery+, hungry fans can also catch the "perfect" biscuit recipe in the "Magnolia Table" cookbook.

Fox News’ Janine Puhak contributed to this report.