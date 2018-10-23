Chick-fil-A tests macaroni and cheese in restaurants

Chick-fil-A has been testing out macaroni and cheese as a side in a handful of restaurant locations across the U.S. and customers love it.

If you weren’t aware that Chick-fil-A was serving mac and cheese, you’re not alone. The Georgia-based fast food chain has been adding macaroni and cheese as a menu item in only a handful of locations across the U.S. Those in the know, however, really seem to know that Chick-fil-A’s macaroni is super good.

The cheesy pasta dish originated in 2017 as part of the brand’s “Family Style Meals,” which were available only in Nashville. The meal bundle included an entrée of your choice of chicken and two “family style” (meaning shareable) sides, and one of the options was mac and cheese. It must have been popular, as Chick-fil-A’s macaroni and cheese is now being sold as a side with some menu items in stores in cities in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee and Georgia.

Customers are going absolutely nuts for the pasta side. “I want everyone to know that Chick-fil-a’s macaroni has changed my life. It’s all I think about,” tweeted Twitter user @aur0raa.

“Everyone who doesn’t live near a full serve @ChickfilA is gonna flip when they try the mac and cheese. It’s soooooo good,” wrote @emmyann523.

A Chick-fil-A in Lebanon, Tennessee, confirmed the arrival of the dish, and included a photo that has our mouths absolutely watering. I mean, look at that!

The Daily Meal has reached out to Chick-fil-A to find out if the rest of the U.S. could be seeing a mac and cheese roll out nationwide. With a fan response like that, who knows. If you're not near a participating Chick-fil-A, you can tide yourself over with something from this lineup of America’s best macaroni and cheese.