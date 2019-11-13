Chick-fil-A owner fights back against 'slowest drive-thru' accusations

The owner of two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Ohio isn’t taking accusations against the fast-food chain sitting down.

A recent study stated that the franchise has the slowest drive-thru compared to the competition, claiming that customers typically wait more than five minutes before getting their food.

In response, Justin Amburgery is claiming that the Spring Meadows location of the Chick-fil-A he owns boasts the second-fastest drive-thru time across all Chick-fil-A’s in the country, 13 ABC reports.

Customers move through the drive-thru at an average of three minutes and 38 seconds, Amburgery said. The restaurant reportedly handles over 200 cars during the lunch hour.

In early October, business publication QSR Magazine reported that Chick-fil-A had the slowest drive-thru among its fast-food peers.

Anonymous shoppers tasked with judging the competition reported that a trip to the Chick-fil-A drive-thru included an average, lengthy wait time of five minutes, 23 seconds — almost 40 seconds slower than McDonald’s, which was said to have the next-slowest average wait time of the ten chains polled, said the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It wasn’t all bad news for Chick-fil-A, however.

On Oct. 1, Business Insider released the results of a 3,000-person survey that asked participants to rank the restaurant cleanliness of the country’s quick-dining options – and Chick-fil-A topped the list. According to the outlet, 55 percent of respondents — who had all reportedly visited the chain within the last six months — agreed that the establishment was consistently the most spick-and-span.

Competitors, including In-N-Out and Starbucks, followed close behind in second and third place, respectively, with Panera Bread, Culver's, Chipotle, Whataburger and Five Guys rounding out the list behind.

Less than 10 percent of people polled cited McDonald’s, Burger King or Subway as having the cleanest fast-food restaurants in the business, the outlet said.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.