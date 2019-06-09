WATCH: Storm winds send Chick-fil-A cow flying through the air

The Chick-fil-A mascot recreated one of the most movie scenes from the mid-‘90s.

Strong storm winds blew through Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, causing damage to trees and power lines. Also, they sent a giant inflatable cow flying through the air.

Savannah Wallace shared footage of the rogue mascot to social media, WSFA 12 reports. According to her, the cow hit several vehicles, including hers, but it didn’t seem to do any damage. She posted the footage with the quote, “flying cows do exist!”

The video is similar to a famous scene from the 1996 movie “Twister,” where a tornado sends a cow flying past the film’s protagonists. Fortunately, this was just an inflatable cow, as opposed to the live cow featured in the movie.

This isn’t the first time the “Eat mor chikn” has made the internet laugh.

A suspect in an allegedly stolen car fleeing from police in Athens, Ga., smashed into a Chick-fil-A in late May. The car actually crashed through the front of the restaurant during the early morning hours, which was fortunately mostly empty at the time.

Chick-fil-A made the best out of a bad situation and after the accident, the restaurant put up their cow mascot standing in front of the damaged area holding funny signs directing cars to the drive-thru.

One sign says “cars this way,” with an arrow pointing towards the drive-thru. The second sign says “not this way,” with an arrow pointing towards the boarded-up window where the car had crashed into the restaurant.

Apparently, it’ll take more than a car accident to stop Chick-fil-A from fulfilling their mission of getting everyone to “eat mor chikin.”

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.