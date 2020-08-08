Chef Rocco Dispirito's Simple Smoothies

Get your morning boost with these delicious recipes from "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet"

MIXED-BERRY SMOOTHIE

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES ★ SERVINGS: 1

Berries are your best keto bet for fruit because they’re low in sugar. They also pair well with greens like kale in smoothies.

1/4 cup frozen mixed berries, such as blueberries and raspberries

1/4 cup baby kale

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup crushed ice

1/2 scoop vanilla protein powder (such as Rocco)

1/2 tablespoon almond butter

1 tablespoon your favorite granulated sweetener such as swerve or monk fruit in the raw

1 tablespoon coconut oil

In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until smooth.

PER SERVING ★ CALORIES: 250 ★ GRAMS OF PROTEIN: 14 ★ GRAMS OF FAT: 18 ★ GRAMS OF CARBOHYDRATE: 6 ★ PERCENT OF PROTEIN: 23% ★ PERCENT OF FAT: 66% ★ PERCENT OF CARBOHYDRATE: 11%”

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE SLUSHEE

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES ★ SERVINGS: 1

Here’s an icy treat that’s like sipping a candy bar of chocolate and peanut butter—a quick breakfast drink for any morning of the week.

3 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons full-fat unsweetened coconut milk, chilled

2 tablespoons heavy cream, chilled

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tablespoon of your favorite granulated sweetener such as swerve or monk fruit in the raw

1 1/2 tablespoons creamy unsweetened natural peanut butter

1/2 cup crushed ice

In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until smooth.

PER SERVING ★ CALORIES: 363 ★ GRAMS OF PROTEIN: 9 ★ GRAMS OF FAT: 29 ★ GRAMS OF CARBOHYDRATE: 13 ★ PERCENT OF PROTEIN: 12% ★ PERCENT OF FAT: 73% ★ PERCENT OF CARBOHYDRATE: 15%

GREEN AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES ★ SERVINGS: 1

This glass of delight has avocado for added richness. Avocado is technically a fruit—one that contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which can lower cholesterol levels.

1/2 avocado, halved and pitted

1/2 cup well-packed baby kale

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup crushed ice

2 tablespoons of your favorite granulated sweetener such as swerve or monk fruit in the raw

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Scoop the avocado flesh into a blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.

TIP: Blend smoothies for at least 5 minutes. This pumps up the recipe with extra air, which will make you feel full.

PER SERVING ★ CALORIES: 308 ★ GRAMS OF PROTEIN: 3 ★ GRAMS OF FAT: 29 ★ GRAMS OF CARBOHYDRATE: 15 ★ PERCENT OF PROTEIN: 4% ★ PERCENT OF FAT: 81% ★ PERCENT OF CARBOHYDRATE: 15%