Chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, died of coronavirus complications: report

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died Wednesday in New Jersey as a result of complications from coronavirus, according to reports.

Cardoz was 59.

The author, restaurateur and winner of Top Chef Masters went to the hospital as a “precautionary measure” last week after he was “feeling feverish,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardoz was born in Bombay, India, and moved to New York City to be part of the restaurant industry.

In 1997, Cardoz opened esteemed Indian restaurant Tabla with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. Cardoz was nominated four times for the James Beard Award for Best Chef between 2004 and 2007. In 2009, he was a semifinalist for the prestigious honor.

Cardoz recently opened The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro in Mumbai, India, which were featured, along with the chef, in the second season of David Chang’s Netflix series “Ugly Delicious.”

Since the news broke, celebrity chefs, hosts and restaurants have posted emotional tributes to the late Cardoz – many of them praising the chef for revolutionizing Indian cuisine in America.

Before his death, Cardoz had returned to New York City from Mumbai, via Frankfurt, on March 8.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus had claimed the lives of 19,120 worldwide, and sickened some 428,400.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.