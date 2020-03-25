Chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, died of coronavirus complications: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died Wednesday in New Jersey as a result of complications from coronavirus, according to reports.

Cardoz was 59.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The author, restaurateur and winner of "Top Chef Masters" went to the hospital as a “precautionary measure” last week after he was “feeling feverish,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Cardoz was born in Bombay, India, and moved to New York City to be part of the restaurant industry.

In 1997, Cardoz opened esteemed Indian restaurant Tabla with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. Cardoz was nominated four times for the James Beard Award for Best Chef between 2004 and 2007. In 2009, he was a semifinalist for the prestigious honor.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cardoz recently opened The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro in Mumbai, India, which were featured, along with the chef, in the second season of David Chang’s Netflix series “Ugly Delicious.”

Since the news broke, celebrity chefs, hosts and restaurants have posted emotional tributes to the late Cardoz – many of them praising the chef for revolutionizing Indian cuisine in America.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before his death, Cardoz had returned to New York City from Mumbai, via Frankfurt, on March 8.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus had claimed the lives of 19,120 worldwide, and sickened some 428,400.