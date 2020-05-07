California man jumps onto wine truck, climbs underneath to drink from valve while flying down highway

Talk about a full-bodied wine theft.

A man from Modesto, Calif., was arrested after he reportedly jumped on a big rig transporting red wine and climbed underneath the moving truck to drink the wine from a valve at the bottom of the vehicle.-

The man, identified as Gabriel Moreno, was driving in a sedan and convinced the driver of the truck to pull over by placing on his hazard lights, CBS Sacramento reported.

In a dashcam video taken by the Cherokee Freight Lines truck and shared by CBS Sacramento, the man is seen getting out of his car in his underwear and then running toward the truck. In another clip, the man is seen climbing on the back of the truck, and then underneath it, as it travels up Highway 99, through the Central Valley town.

The truck driver reportedly noticed the tank losing fluids and called California Highway Patrol, who responded and discovered Moreno holding onto the underbelly of the truck, drinking the red wine pouring out from the tanker.

About 1,000 gallons of the wine were lost on the freeway, CBS Sacramento reported.

Moreno was arrested by the Modesto CHP.