Burger King shows off moldy Whopper to promote 'the beauty of no artificial preservatives'

Usually, moldy food isn’t something to brag about, but Burger King is taking a unique approach to promote its new Whopper — pictures of moldy burgers.

In order to show off the sandwich's lack of artificial preservatives, the brand is presenting the sandwich in a rarely seen light.

According to a press release from Burger King, “mold can be a beautiful thing.” While the restaurant isn’t planning on selling moldy burgers, it does want to show off “the beauty of no artificial preservatives.”

The release also states that Burger King has removed “colors and flavors from artificial sources” from all of its core menu sandwiches and sides in most European countries and select markets in the United States.

KFC, CROCS TEAM UP TO CREATE BUCKET CLOG: 'WHAT FRIED CHICKEN FOOTWEAR DREAMS ARE MADE OF'

Christopher Finazzo, president of Burger King in America, said, “The Burger King brand is currently rolling out the Whopper sandwich with no preservatives, colors or flavors from artificial sources in the U.S. The product is already available in more than 400 restaurants in the country and will reach all restaurants throughout the year.”

The restaurant brand’s International Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado added, “At Burger King restaurants, we believe that real food tastes better. That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Burger King campaign comes after a man in Utah claimed his McDonald's burger had not changed two decades after he purchased it.

In early January, the man shared photos of the McDonald’s hamburger he says he purchased 20 years ago that apparently had not decomposed.

McDonald’s responded to the images, telling Fox News that despite looking fine, the burger had definitely undergone some changes.

“In the right environment, our burgers, like most other foods, could decompose,” said Anne Christensen, Director of Field Brand Reputation for McDonald’s. “But, in order to decompose, you need certain conditions — specifically moisture.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Donald W. Schaffner, Ph. D., distinguished professor and extension specialist for the Food Science graduate program at Rutgers University, told Fox News that the explanation provided by McDonald’s was an “entirely factual response.”