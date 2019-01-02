Burger King customer who got locked in bathroom suing restaurant for reneging on free meal deal

It would’ve been a whopper of a deal.

An Oregon man who claims he was offered free Burger King meals for life after getting locked in the fast food restaurant’s bathroom is now suing after the chain reneged on the agreement.

Curtis Brooner was trapped for over an hour at a Burger King in Northeast Portland on Dec. 15 due to a faulty lock, Willamette Weekly reports.

Employees allegedly slid a flyswatter under the door for Brooner to pry open the lock, which caused him to cut his hand. He also claims the employees were laughing at him, according to the lawsuit.

After Brooner finally escaped, he was left shaken by the event, which he said triggered his PTSD and left him too upset to drive.

"The cleanliness of the place was less than desirable. Highway bums use it as a changing room. It's not a pleasant smelling place. Being locked in there for over an hour, you smell like that when you get out," Brooner told Willamette Weekly.

Brooner said that before he left the restaurant, an employee came over and made him the offer. "While I was sitting in their lobby trying to calm down, the manager came over and said, 'Anytime you come in here, it's free meals on us.' I eat at Burger King almost daily, and so I was grateful for the offer."

After two weeks of taking advantage of the deal at least once a day, Brooner said the restaurant stopped comping his food after allegedly being instructed to by the district office.

Brooner filed his lawsuit Tuesday with the Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeking Burger King to either continue to honor the offer or pay damages of $9,026.16, the cost of buying on Whopper combo a week for 22 years.

"Mr. Brooner is 50 years old. A Burger King Whopper Meal costs $7.89. Assuming Mr. Brooner lives to be 72 years old and consumes on average one Burger King Whopper Meal per week for the rest of his life, the value of Burger King's agreement to Mr. Brooner is $9,026.16. If the Court will not require Burger King's specific performance under the agreement, Mr. Brooner instead requests judgment for $9,026.16 against Burger King, which is the value of the lifetime supply of Burger King meals that he was promised," the lawsuit says, per Willamette Weekly.

Brooner said he’s suing because a deal’s a deal. "It's an honor issue. They could have said, 'The next meal is free,' and that would have ended it. But that's not the deal they made."

A spokesperson for Burger King did not immediately respond to request for comment.