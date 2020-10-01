Brooklyn pizza shop offering ‘comforting words’ for a $1 on its delivery menu

Sure, you can have comforting words – but it’s gonna cost you.

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, is offering its customers “Positive Reinforcement” by way of a “Comforting Words” add-on on its delivery app.

The words will cost $1 and with it you get a delivery drive to “look you straight in the eyes and tell you ‘Everything’s gonna be ok and you’re doing the best you can,’” according to the pizza shop’s website.

The item was added to the pizzeria’s menu on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted by the restaurant.

Fans of the shop seem interested enough. One person commented on the photo the pizza shop posted on Twitter asking if this deal was also available for walk-up orders.

Though the idea seems sweet, it’s not clear how the delivery driver will practice social distancing while giving the encouraging words – unless they’re screamed from beneath a mask 6 feet away. Ah, such comfort.