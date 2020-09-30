New Mexico server surprised with $1,200 tip through Venmo Challenge: 'I love my community'

A waitress in New Mexico was shocked to receive a $1,200 tip, the latest generous gratuity to make headlines through the feel-good Venmo Challenge that’s sweeping social media.

Christi Getz and Jenni Nowlin recently began paying it forward to servers in their local area through the Venmo challenge, KVIA reports. On Tuesday, the caring customers stunned server Audrey Pacheco at The Game II bar and restaurant in Las Cruces with a $1,200 cash tip.

"One thousand dollars is life-changing," Getz explained. "So, we just want to do this out of the goodness of our hearts. Like, our hearts are bursting right now."

As seen in footage from the outlet, Pacheco held her hands to her face and got choked up, as the woman counted the cash by the hundred.

“We're just happy to be able to raise that money and bless somebody else,” Getz said.

“Thank you so much,” an emotional Pacheco replied, and the two shared a hug.

“I’m extremely grateful. I love my community,” the waitress told KVIA. “I just never thought I would be chosen to receive something like this. It’s been rough lately, so this is just amazing, honestly.”

"Me and my daughter are going to have a little fun with it,” she added.

The good deed marked the second time that Getz and Nowlin have completed a "Venmo challenge"; earlier this month, the women presented a server at Chala's in Mesilla with a $370 tip.

Keeping the momentum going with what they've dubbed "Big Tip Tuesday," the women are already fundraising "to bless a local waiter or waitress in October with a huge tip,” per a Facebook page.

From an 89-year-old pizza delivery man to a hardworking New Orleans server, such tremendous, crowdfunded tips – and the must see-reactions of their recipients – continue to brighten up the Internet.