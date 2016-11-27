Best restaurants for an over-the-top Easter brunch

Easter is a special time to spend with friends and family. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a memorable brunch?

From lavish buffets boasting top-notch cuisine to fun meals that include a visit from the Easter Bunny, Gayot uncovers the best places to enjoy Easter brunch

1) Culina Modern Italian - Los Angeles, CA

For Easter, Culina Modern Italian is offering a bountiful buffet ($119 per adult) including made-to-order waffles, eggs prepared any way you like, a carving station with honey glazed ham and roasted prime rib, plus countless other options. Just try not to stare if you end up sitting next to an A-lister.

2) Peacock Alley - New York, NY

For a truly high-end holiday experience, Peacock Alley in New York's The Waldorf Astoria hotel puts on a luxurious Easter brunch buffet ($175 per person) in the lobby with a myriad of gourmet food stations. Lobster, caviar and beef Wellington are among the highlights.

3) Riva - Chicago, IL

Riva at Navy Pier features a buffet ($48.95 per person) with a raw bar, fresh fruit, carving station and more. Along with the ample food choices, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to pose in family photos.

4) Sutro's - San Francisco, CA

Views of the Pacific Ocean and the rocky coastline set a stunning scene for Easter brunch at Sutro's in San Francisco. As if there were any need to sweeten the deal, the brunch buffet ($65) includes unlimited sparkling wine.

5) Tabard Inn - Washington, DC

A DC landmark, Tabard Inn is redolent with tradition and charm, with food to match. Easter brunch is one of the hottest tickets in town, so make your reservations now.

Discover more of the best restaurants in the country for Easter brunch.

More from Gayot

St. Patrick's Day Celebration Guide

Best Barbecue Cookbooks

Best Romantic Cookbooks

Best Cookbooks for Dieting