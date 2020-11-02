Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey bakery's realistic 'pumpkin' bagels are a hit with customers, owner says

They'll only be around until Thanksgiving

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
A New Jersey bakery is celebrating pumpkin season by selling pumpkin bagels — but not pumpkin-spice-flavored bagels, or anything like that.

No, these creations take things to a whole new level.

Fox News spoke with Alex Berkowitz, owner and co-creator of The Bagel Nook in Freehold, N.J., about the bakery’s popular pumpkin-shaped bagels. As the name suggests, these bagels have been created to look exactly like pumpkins, complete with orange-colored "skin" and a licorice or green-bean "stems."

Despite all appearances, this is a bagel, not a pumpkin.

Despite all appearances, this is a bagel, not a pumpkin. (The Bagel Nook)

Berkowitz explained that the bagels are made using a “slightly different process” than the bakery’s normal offerings, but he's not giving up his secret. Instead, he tells customers that the bakery merely has a “magical oven”: Normal bagels go in, pumpkin bagels come out.

The unique-looking goods are apparently a big hit at both The Bagel Nook’s original location in Freehold and at the company’s new location in Princeton, too. And while they certainly look seasonally appropriate, Berkowitz explains that they aren't actually pumpkin-flavored (although they can be made as such, if requested in advance).

“They put a smile on everyone’s faces,” said Berkowitz, who explained that as his goal all along — and even upon opening his family-owned bakery in the first place.

Berkowitz also explained that the pumpkin-shaped bagels will be available until Thanksgiving, and then that’s it: About a week after the holiday, the bakery will then switch over to its candy cane-themed bagels in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

“Every season, we try to do something different,” he said.

The Bagel Nook's pumpkin bagels can be bought at either N.J. location, or ordered online through Goldbelly.