Oklahoma couple weds in Dunkin' drive-thru where they first met

The only way this story could be any better is if the “Got My Dunkies" girl officiated the ceremony.

Earlier this month, a couple in Oklahoma got married at the drive-thru of a Dunkin’ location in Edmond — the very same Dunkin’ where they fell in love.

John Thompson first met Dunkin’ manager Sugar Thompson (née Good) in 2015, when she was working the drive-thru during his daily trips for coffee and breakfast sandwiches, she remembers.

"He ordered a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage egg and cheese croissant, it was like clockwork every day," Sugar told KWTV.

She eventually gave John her business card (and phone number), and they soon became a couple. When it came time to propose, John even popped the question in the parking lot.

Once Dunkin’ caught wind of the story, they offered to hold a ceremony for John and Sugar at — where else? — the drive-thru of her coffee chain.

“We were honored and graciously accepted,” Sugar wrote on Facebook.

The family-owned Dunkin’ location in Edmonds was more than happy to host, too: An announcement placed by the drive-thru microphone invited any and all well-wishers to come celebrate Sugar and John’s “Dunkin’ Love Story” by stopping by for a free doughnut— on Oct. 13, the day of their wedding.

The couple was even provided with a doughnut “bouquet” and doughnut “cake” after Sugar and John exchanged vows — she from the drive-thru window, and he from his truck.

“When John and I were planning our big day, we decided there was no better place to say ‘I do’ than right where we met,” said Sugar in a statement shared with Dunkin’. “This Dunkin’ drive-thru has brought me one of my biggest blessings, and we’re so glad we were able to celebrate such a special occasion here with our Dunkin’ family!"

And unless anyone thinks otherwise, Sugar and John do celebrate their life events at places other than Dunkin. The week after their drive-thru wedding, the couple exchanged vows again a week later (on Sugar’s birthday) at Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where they celebrated their union with friends and family.

“Happy Birthday to me. God blessed me with an amazing husband for my birthday!” Sugar wrote on Facebook.