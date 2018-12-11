10 restaurants open on Christmas 2018

Whether you’re working, traveling, or you don't celebrate Christmas and you just want a nice meal, there’s no need to get hangry on Dec. 25.

From coast to coast, these 10 franchises will be open on the holiday to keep you well-fed — and help you stave off any Grinch-like hunger pains. Just be sure to confirm the operating hours of your favorite local joint in advance, and have a very merry meal!

Boston Market: Select locations will be open for traditional yuletide fare, while customers on-the-go and order a "Feast for 3" takeout meal.

Denny’s: The chain's busiest day of the year is in fact Dec. 25, as per The Daily Meal. According to the outlet, locations will be open on the holiday again this year.

Golden Corral: The buffet-style eatery will be open for business on the holiday, though select locations may operate on special hours, as per TripSavy.

Huddle House: The 24/7 restaurant will be serving up festive fare all day on Dec. 25, just as their slogan goes "Any Meal. Any Time," according to The Daily Meal.

IHOP: The International House of Pancakes will be open on Christmas — patrons can even order the Grinch-themed pancakes to truly get into the spirit of the holiday.

Old Country Buffet: The homestyle restaurant will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to The Daily Meal.

Perkins: The chain will be open on Dec. 25, albeit with varying hours, according to Country Living.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: For a more upscale dining experience, Ruth's Chris welcomes reservations for Christmas, according to US News and World Report.

Smith & Wollensky: All locations will be open and serving up their special winter menu, The Daily Meal reports.

Waffle House: Proudly open 24/7, 365 days a year, the breakfast-centric chain will be serving up meals on Dec. 25.

