Trailer released for 'Zola,' a stripper movie based on viral 2015 Twitter thread

The teaser trailer just dropped for the highly anticipated movie "Zola," which will chronicle a real-life story about a stripper based on a viral Twitter thread from 2015.

"Zola" premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and will be "coming soon," according to production company A24.

The film stars Taylour Paige as Aziah “Zola” King and Riley Keough as Stefani, who was previously referred to as a woman named Jessica in the tweets. The story tells the tales of two strippers who take a trip together after meeting and chaos ensues.

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this b---h here fell out?” Zola says in the trailer. “It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.”

Back in 2015, Aziah "Zola" Wells wrote a 148-tweet thread recounting a bizarre road trip she took to Tampa, Fla., with fellow stripper Jessica, Jessica's boyfriend and Jessica's pimp.

She detailed experiences of prostitution and murder. The story initially received attention from the likes of Missy Elliot, Keke Palmer, Solange Knowles and Ava DuVernay.

Fans reacted to the teaser on social media. "Just saw the trailer for Zola and I’m low key excited!" one wrote.

"I've watched the 42 second zola trailer 10 times already today, seven minutes well spent tbh," tweeted another.

Someone else declared she needs to read the original thread before seeing the movie.

While another said the trailer gave them "literal chills."

"Zola" also stars Colman Domingo and Nicholas Braun. It was written and directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written by Jeremy O. Harris