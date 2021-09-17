Zoë Kravitz responds after social media user comments on star's 'practically naked' look at the 2021 Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz responded to comments over the sheer dress that had her "practically naked" at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kravitz, 32, donned a sheer, crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress to the star-studded event Monday night. She wore only a silver thong underneath, showing off her full body.

"I don't understand why they go practically naked," a social media user said, according to People magazine. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?"

"Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing," Kravitz responded.

She added, "It's just a body. We all got em."

ZOË KRAVITZ WALKS MET GALA 2021 RED CARPET IN SHIMMERING MESH DRESS

Kravitz attended the Met Gala with actor Channing Tatum. Although the actors showed up separately to the event, they were photographed holding hands while leaving.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two were first publicly linked in August as they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in NYC. However, rumors had initially spread on social media back in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kravitz and Tatum reportedly "continue to be inseparable" as their romance heats up.

"They looked very happy," a source told People magazine. "They have this cute and flirty chemistry."