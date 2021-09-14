All of the political fashion statements at Met Gala

The star-studded Met Gala was held on Monday night in New York City and while many stars dazzled with sparkly gowns and others in jaw-dropping, see-through outfits, there were several stars who used the red carpet to make daring political fashion statements.

The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair. It coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Democratic New York City Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney attended Monday's red carpet and made a statement for women's rights and equality. Her multi-colored dress showed support for the Equal Rights Amendment. She also carried a clutch that read "ERA YES."

Billie Eilish stunned with a nude tulle dress which she says came with one condition before she wore it. The gorgeous gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta, symbolized the 19-year-old's animal rights activism. She thanked the designer for allowing her to make a grand entrance in the gown on Instagram, where she also revealed the designer's decision to go "completely fur-free."

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney

"i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same," Eilish wrote in her caption.

Billie Eilish

Megan Rapinoe

Soccer Olympian Megan Rapinoe also showed up in an American-inspired ensemble in line with the gala's theme. She wore a bright red suit with a royal blue shirt underneath embellished with sparkly silver stars. She accessorized the look with a clutch that read, "IN GAY WE TRUST."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chose a sleek white Brother Vellies dress for the occasion that said "TAX THE RICH" in red lettering on the back. During an interview on the red carpet, Ocasio-Cortez said she and the dress's designer, Aurora James, discussed "what it means to be working-class women of color at the Met."

"And we said, we can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and while the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The headline-making look attracted some mixed praise and criticism. Actor Michael Rapaport posted about it on social media writing, "Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world. @AOC will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants and work for us."

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne made a political statement in white coveralls. Her fitted top said "Peg the Patriarchy." When speaking to Vogue about her look, the top model said "It's about women empowerment."

"It's a bit like stick it to the man," she added.

Nikkie de Jager

Blogger Nikki Tutorials, also known as Nikkie de Jager, wore a turquoise tulle gown with adorned with colorful flowers and a bow near the bottom that read "pay it no mind." The message was a nod to activist and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson who has said those words when being questioned about gender. De Jager came out as transgender in early 2020.

Daniel Levy

"Schitt's Creek" star Daniel Levy took to social media to discuss his colorful LOEWE ensemble which was inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and artist David Wojnarovicz showing two men kissing. "But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon," Levy wrote.

Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie stunned in a red Christian Cowan dress full of crystals. The back featured a tribute to the Black American heritage flag and Fiipino flag. She told E! News, "That's what makes me an American girl."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.